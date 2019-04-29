CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 28, 2019

609 FPUS51 KOKX 290739

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

339 AM EDT Mon Apr 29 2019

CTZ005-292015-

Northern Fairfield-

339 AM EDT Mon Apr 29 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around

60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s.

CTZ009-292015-

Southern Fairfield-

339 AM EDT Mon Apr 29 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Near

steady temperature around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around

60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 50.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s.

CTZ006-292015-

Northern New Haven-

339 AM EDT Mon Apr 29 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60. East winds around

5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s.

CTZ010-292015-

Southern New Haven-

339 AM EDT Mon Apr 29 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s.

CTZ007-292015-

Northern Middlesex-

339 AM EDT Mon Apr 29 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s.

CTZ011-292015-

Southern Middlesex-

339 AM EDT Mon Apr 29 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s.

CTZ008-292015-

Northern New London-

339 AM EDT Mon Apr 29 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s.

CTZ012-292015-

Southern New London-

339 AM EDT Mon Apr 29 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s.

