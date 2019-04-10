CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 9, 2019

_____

105 FPUS51 KOKX 100806

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

406 AM EDT Wed Apr 10 2019

CTZ005-102015-

Northern Fairfield-

406 AM EDT Wed Apr 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows around

30. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CTZ009-102015-

Southern Fairfield-

406 AM EDT Wed Apr 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CTZ006-102015-

Northern New Haven-

406 AM EDT Wed Apr 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CTZ010-102015-

Southern New Haven-

406 AM EDT Wed Apr 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CTZ007-102015-

Northern Middlesex-

406 AM EDT Wed Apr 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CTZ011-102015-

Southern Middlesex-

406 AM EDT Wed Apr 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CTZ008-102015-

Northern New London-

406 AM EDT Wed Apr 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CTZ012-102015-

Southern New London-

406 AM EDT Wed Apr 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather