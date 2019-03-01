CT New York NY Zone Forecast

_____

867 FPUS51 KOKX 011153

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

653 AM EST Fri Mar 1 2019

CTZ005-012215-

Northern Fairfield-

653 AM EST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow this morning. Cold

with highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow

after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the

mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total

snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible. Highs in the upper

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. Snow. Moderate snow

accumulation. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Colder with lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind

chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Wind chill

values as low as zero in the morning.

$$

CTZ006-012215-

Northern New Haven-

653 AM EST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow this morning. Cold

with highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow

after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the mid

20s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total

snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible. Highs in the upper

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. Snow. Moderate snow

accumulation. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Colder with lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind

chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

$$

CTZ007-012215-

Northern Middlesex-

653 AM EST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow this morning. Cold

with highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow

after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the

upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total

snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible. Highs in the upper

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. Snow. Moderate snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Colder with lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.

$$

CTZ008-012215-

Northern New London-

653 AM EST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow this

morning. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow and

sleet after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch.

Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow, mainly in the morning. Total snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. Snow. Light snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Colder with lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Wind chill

values as low as zero in the morning.

$$

CTZ009-012215-

Southern Fairfield-

653 AM EST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow this morning. Cold with

highs in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow and

sleet after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total

snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Highs in the upper

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Light snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows around 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

$$

CTZ010-012215-

Southern New Haven-

653 AM EST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow this morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow and

sleet after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation

of 2 to 4 inches possible. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then snow or rain after

midnight. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows around 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

$$

CTZ011-012215-

Southern Middlesex-

653 AM EST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow this morning. Cold

with highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow and

sleet after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation

of 2 to 4 inches possible. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Light snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows around 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

$$

CTZ012-012215-

Southern New London-

653 AM EST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow this

morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow and

sleet after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch.

Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow and sleet in the morning, then a chance

of snow and rain in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of

2 to 4 inches. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then snow or rain after

midnight. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows around 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

$$

_____

