CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 27, 2019

_____

607 FPUS51 KOKX 280232

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

932 PM EST Wed Feb 27 2019

CTZ005-280930-

Northern Fairfield-

932 PM EST Wed Feb 27 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light snow late this evening, then

light snow likely with a chance of light freezing rain after

midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows around 18. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows around 19. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

CTZ006-280930-

Northern New Haven-

932 PM EST Wed Feb 27 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Light snow likely late this evening, then snow with a

chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Snow accumulation

of 1 to 3 inches. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows around 20. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

CTZ007-280930-

Northern Middlesex-

932 PM EST Wed Feb 27 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Light snow likely late this evening, then snow after

midnight. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows around

19. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

$$

CTZ008-280930-

Northern New London-

932 PM EST Wed Feb 27 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Light snow likely late this evening, then snow after

midnight. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows around

20. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of freezing rain

and snow in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow

after midnight. Lows around 20. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light snow in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

$$

CTZ009-280930-

Southern Fairfield-

932 PM EST Wed Feb 27 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light snow late this evening, then

light snow likely with a chance of light freezing rain after

midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the lower

20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

a slight chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light snow in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 30. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

CTZ010-280930-

Southern New Haven-

932 PM EST Wed Feb 27 2019

.TONIGHT...Light snow likely late this evening, then light snow

likely with a chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Near steady temperature in the mid

20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

a slight chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light snow in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

CTZ011-280930-

Southern Middlesex-

932 PM EST Wed Feb 27 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Light snow likely late this evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows around 20.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow

after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light snow in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

CTZ012-280930-

Southern New London-

932 PM EST Wed Feb 27 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Light snow likely late this evening, then snow after

midnight. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Near steady

temperature in the lower 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of freezing rain

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow

after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light snow in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather