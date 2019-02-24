CT New York NY Zone Forecast
CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 23, 2019
_____
060 FPUS51 KOKX 240444
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
1144 PM EST Sat Feb 23 2019
CTZ005-240915-
Northern Fairfield-
1144 PM EST Sat Feb 23 2019
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY
AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Freezing rain. Rain. Additional ice accumulation
around a trace. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 30s. West
winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. West winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 25 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of
freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...A chance of snow and freezing rain in the morning.
Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
$$
CTZ009-240915-
Southern Fairfield-
1144 PM EST Sat Feb 23 2019
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY
AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.
West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs around 40. West winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to
30 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of
rain, sleet and freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the upper
20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain, snow and freezing rain in
the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
CTZ006-240915-
Northern New Haven-
1144 PM EST Sat Feb 23 2019
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY
AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Freezing rain. Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 30s. West
winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 25 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of
freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of snow,
freezing rain and sleet in the morning, then a chance of sleet in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
$$
CTZ010-240915-
Southern New Haven-
1144 PM EST Sat Feb 23 2019
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY
AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Freezing rain. Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.
West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs around 40. West winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to
35 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of
freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...A chance of snow and freezing rain in the morning.
Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
$$
CTZ007-240915-
Northern Middlesex-
1144 PM EST Sat Feb 23 2019
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY
AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Freezing rain. Rain. Lows in the lower 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 30s. West
winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 25 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of
freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...A chance of snow, sleet and freezing rain in the
morning. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
$$
CTZ011-240915-
Southern Middlesex-
1144 PM EST Sat Feb 23 2019
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY
AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy
with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to
40 mph, increasing to 50 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 30s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to
35 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of
rain and freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...A chance of snow and freezing rain in the morning.
Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
$$
CTZ008-240915-
Northern New London-
1144 PM EST Sat Feb 23 2019
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY
AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Freezing rain. Rain. Lows in the lower 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 30s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 25 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill
values as low as zero in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of
freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...A chance of sleet and freezing rain in the morning.
Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
CTZ012-240915-
Southern New London-
1144 PM EST Sat Feb 23 2019
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY
AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around
5 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy
with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to
40 mph, increasing to 50 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 30s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Lows in the lower 20s.
West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of
freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...A chance of snow and freezing rain in the morning.
Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather