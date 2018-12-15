CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, December 14, 2018

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

1008 PM EST Fri Dec 14 2018

Northern Fairfield-

1008 PM EST Fri Dec 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain, snow and freezing rain after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

Southern Fairfield-

1008 PM EST Fri Dec 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain late this evening, then

rain likely. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

Northern New Haven-

1008 PM EST Fri Dec 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain late this evening,

then a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain, snow and freezing rain after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

Southern New Haven-

1008 PM EST Fri Dec 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain late this evening,

then a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

Northern Middlesex-

1008 PM EST Fri Dec 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain late this evening,

then a chance of rain. Lows around 40. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the

morning. Highs around 50. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

Southern Middlesex-

1008 PM EST Fri Dec 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain late this evening,

then a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the morning.

Highs around 50. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

Northern New London-

1008 PM EST Fri Dec 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain late this evening,

then a chance of rain. Lows around 40. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance

of rain and snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

Southern New London-

1008 PM EST Fri Dec 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain late this evening,

then a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the morning.

Highs around 50. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

