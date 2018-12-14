CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 13, 2018

_____

284 FPUS51 KOKX 140540

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

1240 AM EST Fri Dec 14 2018

CTZ005-141100-

Northern Fairfield-

1240 AM EST Fri Dec 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy very light freezing drizzle in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of light

snow and freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ009-141100-

Southern Fairfield-

1240 AM EST Fri Dec 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ006-141100-

Northern New Haven-

1240 AM EST Fri Dec 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy very light freezing drizzle in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of snow

and freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

CTZ010-141100-

Southern New Haven-

1240 AM EST Fri Dec 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of light

snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and light snow in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ007-141100-

Northern Middlesex-

1240 AM EST Fri Dec 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of light

snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ011-141100-

Southern Middlesex-

1240 AM EST Fri Dec 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 30. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and light snow in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ008-141100-

Northern New London-

1240 AM EST Fri Dec 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of light

snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and light snow in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ012-141100-

Southern New London-

1240 AM EST Fri Dec 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and light snow in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather