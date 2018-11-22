CT New York NY Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

936 AM EST Thu Nov 22 2018

Southern Fairfield-

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 12. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain and

drizzle in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 40.

Northern Fairfield-

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 6 above. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows around 40. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain and

drizzle in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

Southern New Haven-

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, colder with highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 11. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs

in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain and

drizzle in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 40.

Northern New Haven-

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 7 above. North winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows around 40. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain and

drizzle in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

Southern Middlesex-

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 10 above. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Wind

chill values as low as 2 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs

in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of drizzle

in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around

50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northern Middlesex-

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 7 above. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs

in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain and

drizzle in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

Southern New London-

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, colder with highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 9 above. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

2 below.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Wind

chill values as low as 2 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of drizzle

in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around

50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northern New London-

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 7 above. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Wind chill values

as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows around 40. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of drizzle

in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 40.

