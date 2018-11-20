CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 20, 2018

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

858 AM EST Tue Nov 20 2018

CTZ009-202115-

Southern Fairfield-

858 AM EST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain early this morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around

19. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

CTZ005-202115-

Northern Fairfield-

858 AM EST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain early this morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around

15. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

CTZ010-202115-

Southern New Haven-

858 AM EST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely early this morning, then a slight

chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 40. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around

19. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as

cool with lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

CTZ006-202115-

Northern New Haven-

858 AM EST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely early this morning. Highs in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around

15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 1 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

CTZ011-202115-

Southern Middlesex-

858 AM EST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely early this morning, then a slight

chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 40. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around

18. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as

cool with lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

CTZ007-202115-

Northern Middlesex-

858 AM EST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely early this morning, then a slight

chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around

16. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

CTZ012-202115-

Southern New London-

858 AM EST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely early this morning, then a slight

chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around

18. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill

values as low as zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as

cool with lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

CTZ008-202115-

Northern New London-

858 AM EST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely early this morning, then a slight

chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear.

Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows around

16. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

