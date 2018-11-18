CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 18, 2018

National Weather Service New York NY

1211 PM EST Sun Nov 18 2018

CTZ005-182130-

Northern Fairfield-

1211 PM EST Sun Nov 18 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy, cold. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A slight

chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 30. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow likely,

mainly in the morning. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold

with highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows around 20.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

CTZ009-182130-

Southern Fairfield-

1211 PM EST Sun Nov 18 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow likely

after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid

30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow likely in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

CTZ006-182130-

Northern New Haven-

1211 PM EST Sun Nov 18 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy, cold with highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow with a slight chance of rain

in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. A

slight chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow likely,

mainly in the morning. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold

with highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

CTZ010-182130-

Southern New Haven-

1211 PM EST Sun Nov 18 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain or snow after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow likely in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows around 20.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

CTZ007-182130-

Northern Middlesex-

1211 PM EST Sun Nov 18 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. A

slight chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow or rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold

with highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows around 20.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

CTZ011-182130-

Southern Middlesex-

1211 PM EST Sun Nov 18 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain or snow after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows around 20.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

CTZ008-182130-

Northern New London-

1211 PM EST Sun Nov 18 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. A

chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Light snow

accumulation possible. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

CTZ012-182130-

Southern New London-

1211 PM EST Sun Nov 18 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs around

50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain or snow after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

