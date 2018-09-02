CT New York NY Zone Forecast
CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 1, 2018
_____
395 FPUS51 KOKX 020217
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
1017 PM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018
CTZ009-020930-
Southern Fairfield-
1017 PM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows around 70. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the
mid 90s in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values up to
100 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
CTZ005-020930-
Northern Fairfield-
1017 PM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph late this evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the
mid 90s in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index
values in the upper 90s in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
CTZ010-020930-
Southern New Haven-
1017 PM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the
mid 90s in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index
values in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
CTZ006-020930-
Northern New Haven-
1017 PM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph late this evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the
upper 90s in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values in
the upper 90s in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
CTZ011-020930-
Southern Middlesex-
1017 PM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows around 70. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index
values in the upper 90s in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
CTZ007-020930-
Northern Middlesex-
1017 PM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light and variable
winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows around 70. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the
upper 90s in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values in
the upper 90s in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
CTZ012-020930-
Southern New London-
1017 PM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index
values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
CTZ008-020930-
Northern New London-
1017 PM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index
values in the upper 90s in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather