CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 10, 2018

Northern Fairfield-

402 PM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly this evening. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

CTZ006-110815-

Northern New Haven-

402 PM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

CTZ007-110815-

Northern Middlesex-

402 PM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

CTZ008-110815-

Northern New London-

402 PM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

CTZ009-110815-

Southern Fairfield-

402 PM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

CTZ010-110815-

Southern New Haven-

402 PM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

CTZ011-110815-

Southern Middlesex-

402 PM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

CTZ012-110815-

Southern New London-

402 PM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

