CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 5, 2018

115 FPUS51 KOKX 051937

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

337 PM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018

CTZ005-060830-

Northern Fairfield-

337 PM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening, then thunderstorms likely with a

chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

CTZ009-060830-

Southern Fairfield-

337 PM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM EDT FRIDAY THROUGH

FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows

around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

CTZ006-060830-

Northern New Haven-

337 PM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

CTZ010-060830-

Southern New Haven-

337 PM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM EDT FRIDAY THROUGH

FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80

percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler. Less humid

with lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds around

5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

CTZ007-060830-

Northern Middlesex-

337 PM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Much cooler. Less

humid with lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

CTZ011-060830-

Southern Middlesex-

337 PM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM EDT FRIDAY THROUGH

FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler. Less

humid with lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds around

5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

CTZ008-060830-

Northern New London-

337 PM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

CTZ012-060830-

Southern New London-

337 PM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM EDT FRIDAY THROUGH

FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler. Less humid

with lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

