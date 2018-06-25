CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, June 25, 2018

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

638 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018

Northern Fairfield-

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northern New Haven-

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northern Middlesex-

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northern New London-

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southern Fairfield-

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southern New Haven-

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southern Middlesex-

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southern New London-

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

