CT New York NY Zone Forecast
Updated 12:32 am, Saturday, June 23, 2018
CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, June 22, 2018
_____
975 FPUS51 KOKX 230427
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
1227 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
CTZ005-230845-
Northern Fairfield-
1227 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
CTZ006-230845-
Northern New Haven-
1227 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
CTZ007-230845-
Northern Middlesex-
1227 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
CTZ008-230845-
Northern New London-
1227 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
CTZ009-230845-
Southern Fairfield-
1227 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
CTZ010-230845-
Southern New Haven-
1227 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in
the morning. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
CTZ011-230845-
Southern Middlesex-
1227 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in
the morning. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid
60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
CTZ012-230845-
Southern New London-
1227 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in
the morning. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid
60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest
with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
_____
