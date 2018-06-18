CT New York NY Zone Forecast
Published 4:57 am, Monday, June 18, 2018
CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 17, 2018
_____
754 FPUS51 KOKX 180851
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
451 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018
CTZ005-182130-
Northern Fairfield-
451 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms with a slight
chance of showers this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs around 90.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and
heavy rainfall in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming
west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
CTZ006-182130-
Northern New Haven-
451 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Heat index
values in the mid 90s this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and
heavy rainfall in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing
to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
CTZ007-182130-
Northern Middlesex-
451 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Heat index values in
the mid 90s this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and
heavy rainfall in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall after midnight. Humid with lows around 70. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest
around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
CTZ008-182130-
Northern New London-
451 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and
heavy rainfall in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
CTZ009-182130-
Southern Fairfield-
451 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
CTZ010-182130-
Southern New Haven-
451 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
CTZ011-182130-
Southern Middlesex-
451 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
CTZ012-182130-
Southern New London-
451 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper
60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
Maloit
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather