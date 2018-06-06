CT New York NY Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

946 PM EDT Tue Jun 5 2018

Northern Fairfield-

946 PM EDT Tue Jun 5 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southern Fairfield-

946 PM EDT Tue Jun 5 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northern New Haven-

946 PM EDT Tue Jun 5 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph late this evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southern New Haven-

946 PM EDT Tue Jun 5 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northern Middlesex-

946 PM EDT Tue Jun 5 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southern Middlesex-

946 PM EDT Tue Jun 5 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds around

5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northern New London-

946 PM EDT Tue Jun 5 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southern New London-

946 PM EDT Tue Jun 5 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph late this evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

