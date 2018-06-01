CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
Updated 1:38 am, Friday, June 1, 2018
CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Friday, June 1, 2018
_____
423 FPUS51 KALY 010534
ZFPALY
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
131 AM EDT Fri Jun 1 2018
CTZ001-010800-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
131 AM EDT Fri Jun 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in
the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with scattered showers.
Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with scattered showers. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Humid
with highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid
60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 60s.
$$
CTZ013-010800-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
131 AM EDT Fri Jun 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with scattered
showers. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Warmer
with highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with scattered showers. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Humid with
highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 70.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather