CT New York NY Zone Forecast
Published 3:48 am, Tuesday, May 29, 2018
CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, May 28, 2018
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
342 AM EDT Tue May 29 2018
CTZ005-292045-
Northern Fairfield-
342 AM EDT Tue May 29 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning,
then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.
West winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
CTZ009-292045-
Southern Fairfield-
342 AM EDT Tue May 29 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning,
then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.
West winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
CTZ006-292045-
Northern New Haven-
342 AM EDT Tue May 29 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning,
then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s.
North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows
around 60.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
CTZ010-292045-
Southern New Haven-
342 AM EDT Tue May 29 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance
of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool with
highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows
around 60.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
CTZ007-292045-
Northern Middlesex-
342 AM EDT Tue May 29 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning,
then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s.
West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows
around 60.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
CTZ011-292045-
Southern Middlesex-
342 AM EDT Tue May 29 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance
of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool with
highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows
around 60.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
CTZ008-292045-
Northern New London-
342 AM EDT Tue May 29 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance
of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with highs in
the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
CTZ012-292045-
Southern New London-
342 AM EDT Tue May 29 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance
of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool with
highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
