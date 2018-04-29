CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 29, 2018

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

1247 PM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018

Northern Fairfield-

1247 PM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Northern New Haven-

1247 PM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Northern Middlesex-

1247 PM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northern New London-

1247 PM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southern Fairfield-

1247 PM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southern New Haven-

1247 PM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west around 5 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southern Middlesex-

1247 PM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southern New London-

1247 PM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

