CT Forecast for Sunday, February 20, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;34;31;SW;8;32%;3%;3 Chester;Plenty of sun;33;30;SW;8;31%;3%;3 Danbury;Sunny;36;25;SSW;7;34%;2%;3 Groton;Plenty of sunshine;31;30;SW;9;38%;3%;3 Hartford;Mostly sunny;36;31;SSW;8;29%;3%;3 Meriden;Mostly sunny;34;29;SSW;8;30%;3%;3 New Haven;Mostly sunny;34;32;SW;9;33%;3%;3 Oxford;Mostly sunny;33;25;SSW;8;39%;2%;3 Willimantic;Mostly sunny;33;28;SSW;8;30%;3%;3 Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny;36;30;SSW;8;27%;2%;3 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather