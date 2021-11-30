CT Forecast for Wednesday, December 1, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Bridgeport;Inc. clouds;48;36;SW;7;58%;80%;2 Chester;Periods of sun;46;37;SW;6;57%;84%;2 Danbury;Inc. clouds;46;31;SSW;6;60%;56%;2 Groton;Partly sunny;46;35;WSW;8;67%;84%;2 Hartford;Partly sunny;46;31;S;6;55%;85%;2 Meriden;Partly sunny;47;32;SSW;6;57%;83%;2 New Haven;Inc. clouds;47;38;SW;7;59%;80%;2 Oxford;Partly sunny;43;33;SSW;7;65%;80%;2 Willimantic;Partly sunny;44;27;SSW;6;59%;80%;2 Windsor Locks;Sun and clouds;48;29;SSW;7;57%;85%;2 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather