CT Forecast for Friday, October 29, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Bridgeport;Partly sunny;59;43;ENE;7;62%;4%;3 Chester;Partly sunny;57;39;NE;6;64%;3%;2 Danbury;Partly sunny;60;40;E;5;62%;4%;3 Groton;Periods of sun;56;40;NNE;8;69%;19%;2 Hartford;Sun and some clouds;57;38;ENE;6;62%;3%;2 Meriden;Partly sunny;57;37;NE;6;63%;3%;2 New Haven;Partly sunny;58;43;NE;7;65%;4%;2 Oxford;Partly sunny;55;37;E;7;70%;1%;3 Willimantic;Sun and some clouds;56;37;NNE;7;67%;10%;2 Windsor Locks;Partial sunshine;58;37;NE;6;60%;1%;2 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather