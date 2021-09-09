Skip to main content
Weather

CT Forecast

CT Forecast for Saturday, September 11, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Mostly sunny, nice;75;54;NW;9;59%;5%;6

Chester;Partly sunny, nice;74;53;NW;8;61%;8%;5

Danbury;Sunshine, pleasant;73;51;NW;9;62%;27%;6

Groton;Decreasing clouds;74;52;NW;9;68%;28%;5

Hartford;Partly sunny;73;52;WNW;8;64%;27%;4

Meriden;Partly sunny;73;51;WNW;8;62%;27%;4

New Haven;Mostly sunny, nice;75;55;NW;9;61%;27%;6

Oxford;Partly sunny, nice;70;50;NW;9;74%;26%;4

Willimantic;Partly sunny, nice;72;50;WNW;8;69%;28%;5

Windsor Locks;Nice with some sun;73;51;WNW;9;62%;27%;4

