CT Forecast for Saturday, June 26, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Bridgeport;A.M. mist, clearing;79;66;S;6;63%;52%;6 Chester;A.M. mist, clearing;79;65;S;5;65%;51%;4 Danbury;More humid;79;65;S;5;64%;17%;5 Groton;Mist in the morning;74;64;SSW;6;82%;50%;3 Hartford;Periods of sun;81;65;S;6;66%;25%;5 Meriden;Misty in the morning;80;64;S;5;65%;51%;4 New Haven;A.M. mist, clearing;78;67;S;6;68%;52%;4 Oxford;Decreasing clouds;75;63;S;6;80%;30%;5 Willimantic;Misty in the morning;78;64;S;5;69%;56%;3 Windsor Locks;Periods of sun;80;65;S;6;63%;22%;5