Skip to main content
Weather

CT Forecast

CT Forecast for Saturday, June 19, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Partly sunny;83;66;SW;9;41%;58%;11

Chester;Partly sunny;83;65;SSW;7;38%;56%;11

Danbury;Sun, some clouds;83;64;SW;8;44%;58%;11

Groton;Some sun;78;64;SSW;8;51%;56%;11

Hartford;Partly sunny;86;66;SSW;8;36%;56%;10

Meriden;Partly sunny;85;64;SSW;7;38%;55%;10

New Haven;Some sun;82;66;SSW;8;44%;57%;11

Oxford;Partly sunny;81;63;WSW;7;51%;56%;11

Willimantic;Partly sunny;83;63;SSW;8;38%;56%;10

Windsor Locks;Partly sunny;86;65;SSW;8;36%;55%;10

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather