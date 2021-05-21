CT Forecast for Sunday, May 23, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Bridgeport;Sun and clouds;85;63;WNW;6;58%;21%;9 Chester;Clouds and sun;83;63;NW;6;60%;44%;7 Danbury;Partly sunny;88;63;NW;5;42%;18%;9 Groton;Clouds and sun;74;60;WNW;7;77%;38%;6 Hartford;A t-storm around;90;66;NW;7;52%;48%;7 Meriden;A t-storm around;89;64;WNW;6;52%;48%;7 New Haven;Clouds and sunshine;80;63;NW;5;65%;27%;7 Oxford;Partly sunny;84;63;NW;5;47%;44%;7 Willimantic;A t-storm around;88;63;WNW;7;56%;50%;7 Windsor Locks;A t-storm around;91;65;NW;8;49%;47%;6 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather