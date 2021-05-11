Skip to main content
Weather

CT Forecast

CT Forecast for Thursday, May 13, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Partly sunny;65;48;NW;10;41%;11%;7

Chester;Partial sunshine;65;46;NW;9;40%;29%;6

Danbury;Partly sunny;63;42;NNW;10;40%;11%;5

Groton;Partial sunshine;64;46;NW;9;46%;16%;6

Hartford;Partly sunny;65;45;NW;9;43%;21%;6

Meriden;Partly sunny;65;44;NW;9;43%;16%;6

New Haven;Partial sunshine;65;49;NW;9;39%;13%;6

Oxford;Some sunshine;61;43;NNW;11;47%;13%;7

Willimantic;A t-storm around;63;41;NW;9;44%;44%;6

Windsor Locks;Partly sunny;65;43;NW;10;40%;21%;6

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather