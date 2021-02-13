CT Forecast for Sunday, February 14, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Bridgeport;Snow, ice early;35;30;NNE;4;79%;69%;1 Chester;An icy mix;34;28;NNE;3;78%;73%;1 Danbury;Snow and sleet;33;26;N;3;83%;74%;1 Groton;An icy mix;34;30;NNE;3;88%;80%;1 Hartford;Snow and sleet;33;26;N;4;78%;75%;1 Meriden;Snow and sleet;32;27;N;3;79%;75%;1 New Haven;An icy mix;35;30;N;4;79%;71%;1 Oxford;Snow and sleet;31;26;N;5;89%;75%;1 Willimantic;Snow and sleet;32;26;N;3;82%;76%;1 Windsor Locks;Snow and sleet;34;24;N;3;71%;75%;1 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather