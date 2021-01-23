CT Forecast for Sunday, January 24, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Bridgeport;Partly sunny;32;18;WNW;11;33%;1%;2 Chester;Partly sunny, chilly;31;18;WNW;11;31%;0%;2 Danbury;Partly sunny;30;17;NW;10;37%;0%;2 Groton;Partly sunny, cold;31;17;WNW;12;33%;0%;2 Hartford;Partly sunny;31;17;WNW;11;30%;0%;2 Meriden;Partly sunny;29;14;WNW;10;32%;0%;2 New Haven;Partly sunny;33;19;WNW;11;32%;1%;2 Oxford;Cold;28;16;NW;12;43%;0%;2 Willimantic;Partly sunny;31;12;WNW;10;29%;0%;2 Windsor Locks;Partly sunny;29;14;WNW;12;31%;0%;2 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather