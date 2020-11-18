https://www.westport-news.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-15735609.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Thursday, November 19, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Partly sunny;48;38;SW;10;48%;5%;2
Chester;Partly sunny;48;40;SW;8;48%;5%;2
Danbury;Partly sunny;46;35;SW;8;51%;4%;2
Groton;Partly sunny;47;41;SW;10;59%;5%;2
Hartford;Partly sunny;48;39;SSW;9;48%;5%;2
Meriden;Partly sunny;47;36;SW;8;48%;5%;2
New Haven;Partly sunny;49;40;SW;10;50%;5%;2
Oxford;Not as cold;45;38;SW;8;53%;3%;2
Willimantic;Partly sunny;48;35;SW;8;54%;5%;2
Windsor Locks;Partly sunny;48;38;SSW;10;46%;3%;2
