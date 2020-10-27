https://www.westport-news.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-15677249.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Thursday, October 29, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Clouds and sun;58;47;W;6;64%;39%;2
Chester;Partly sunny;58;46;W;5;62%;33%;2
Danbury;Clouds and sun;57;44;W;4;72%;36%;2
Groton;Mostly cloudy;57;47;W;6;71%;33%;1
Hartford;Variable cloudiness;58;44;WSW;6;59%;30%;1
Meriden;Variable cloudiness;57;43;WSW;5;64%;32%;1
New Haven;Clouds and sun;59;48;W;7;66%;37%;2
Oxford;Periods of sun;56;44;W;5;77%;33%;1
Willimantic;Variable cloudiness;56;42;W;5;66%;30%;1
Windsor Locks;Variable cloudiness;59;43;WSW;6;60%;28%;1
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
View Comments