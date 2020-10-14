CT Forecast for Friday, October 16, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;72;58;SSW;12;61%;17%;4

Chester;Sunshine, pleasant;72;57;SSW;9;61%;15%;4

Danbury;Mostly sunny;72;52;SSW;11;65%;21%;4

Groton;Mostly sunny;70;62;SSW;11;72%;27%;4

Hartford;Mostly sunny;74;58;S;10;62%;17%;4

Meriden;Mostly sunny;73;56;S;9;63%;16%;4

New Haven;Mostly sunny;72;60;SSW;11;63%;14%;4

Oxford;Sunshine, pleasant;71;54;SSW;10;68%;18%;4

Willimantic;Mostly sunny;72;56;S;9;66%;27%;4

Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny, warm;75;57;S;10;58%;18%;4

