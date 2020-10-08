https://www.westport-news.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-15630173.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Saturday, October 10, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Plenty of sunshine;65;56;SSW;7;52%;2%;4
Chester;Mostly sunny;64;50;SSW;6;54%;2%;4
Danbury;Brilliant sunshine;63;49;SW;5;57%;0%;4
Groton;Plenty of sunshine;63;53;SW;7;57%;2%;4
Hartford;Mostly sunny;65;51;S;6;53%;2%;4
Meriden;Mostly sunny;65;47;SSW;5;52%;2%;4
New Haven;Plenty of sunshine;66;58;SSW;7;54%;2%;4
Oxford;Mostly sunny;62;50;SW;6;60%;0%;4
Willimantic;Mostly sunny;63;46;SSW;6;53%;2%;4
Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny;64;49;S;6;51%;0%;4
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
