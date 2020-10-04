https://www.westport-news.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-15619833.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Tuesday, October 6, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Showers around;67;52;SSW;6;71%;70%;4
Chester;Spotty showers;67;50;S;5;69%;63%;2
Danbury;Showers around;66;47;N;3;68%;62%;2
Groton;Showers around;66;52;SSE;6;77%;65%;2
Hartford;A little a.m. rain;67;49;S;5;70%;59%;2
Meriden;A shower in the a.m.;67;48;S;5;70%;59%;2
New Haven;Showers around;68;54;S;6;71%;70%;2
Oxford;Showers around;64;47;SSW;4;71%;62%;2
Willimantic;Showers around;66;46;SSE;5;71%;65%;2
Windsor Locks;Showers around;67;47;S;4;69%;62%;1
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
