CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Tuesday, August 4, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Variable cloudiness;89;72;WSW;9;60%;67%;8
Chester;Partly sunny;90;72;WSW;7;58%;67%;9
Danbury;Partly sunny;87;71;SSW;9;59%;67%;9
Groton;Mostly cloudy, humid;88;73;WSW;8;70%;66%;7
Hartford;Partly sunny, humid;91;73;SW;8;55%;67%;9
Meriden;Clouds and sun;90;72;SW;7;57%;67%;9
New Haven;Partly sunny;89;74;SW;9;63%;67%;9
Oxford;Clouds and sun;86;69;SSW;8;64%;67%;9
Willimantic;Clouds and sunshine;90;71;WSW;7;62%;65%;9
Windsor Locks;Clouds and sun;92;72;SW;9;56%;64%;9
