CT Forecast for Monday, July 13, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Variable cloudiness;87;71;SW;8;61%;30%;9

Chester;Clouds and sun;88;70;SW;7;59%;27%;10

Danbury;Variable cloudiness;85;67;SSW;9;63%;29%;9

Groton;Partly sunny, humid;85;70;SSW;9;69%;18%;10

Hartford;Partly sunny;89;69;SSW;7;58%;27%;10

Meriden;Partly sunny;89;69;SSW;7;59%;27%;10

New Haven;Clouds and sun;87;71;SW;8;63%;28%;10

Oxford;Clouds and sun;85;67;SW;8;69%;30%;10

Willimantic;Clouds and sun;88;68;SW;7;62%;22%;10

Windsor Locks;Partly sunny;89;68;SSW;7;56%;27%;9

