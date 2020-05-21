CT Forecast for Saturday, May 23, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Clouds and sun;71;58;SE;7;66%;78%;9

Chester;Clouds and sun, nice;72;58;SSW;7;61%;86%;10

Danbury;Sunny intervals;72;58;SSE;6;63%;80%;9

Groton;Mostly sunny;68;56;SSW;8;70%;27%;10

Hartford;Lots of sun, nice;77;60;S;8;55%;29%;10

Meriden;Clouds and sunshine;74;59;S;7;59%;86%;10

New Haven;Sun and clouds;69;58;SE;7;68%;78%;9

Oxford;Clouds and sun, nice;72;57;S;6;66%;74%;9

Willimantic;Mostly sunny, nice;75;57;SSW;7;52%;27%;10

Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny;79;60;S;8;51%;28%;10

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather