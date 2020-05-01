CT Forecast for Sunday, May 3, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Partly sunny;67;50;WSW;10;45%;27%;9

Chester;Partly sunny;66;48;W;10;44%;27%;9

Danbury;Partly sunny;67;47;WSW;11;46%;27%;9

Groton;Partly sunny;66;46;WSW;10;47%;27%;9

Hartford;Partly sunny;68;47;SW;10;41%;27%;8

Meriden;Partly sunny;68;46;WSW;10;40%;27%;8

New Haven;Partly sunny;66;49;WSW;10;48%;27%;9

Oxford;Partly sunny;66;48;W;12;50%;26%;9

Willimantic;Partly sunny;67;46;WSW;11;42%;27%;8

Windsor Locks;Partly sunny;69;47;SW;11;38%;26%;8

