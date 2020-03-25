https://www.westport-news.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-15155443.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Friday, March 27, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Partly sunny, milder;52;41;SSW;7;52%;25%;5
Chester;Partly sunny, milder;53;40;SSW;6;48%;25%;5
Danbury;Milder;55;38;SW;5;54%;25%;5
Groton;Sun and clouds;52;40;SW;8;51%;25%;5
Hartford;Milder;54;40;SSW;5;50%;25%;5
Meriden;Partly sunny, milder;55;38;SSW;6;46%;25%;5
New Haven;Sun and clouds;52;42;SSW;7;51%;25%;5
Oxford;Partly sunny, milder;53;39;SW;6;57%;25%;5
Willimantic;Milder with some sun;55;37;SSW;6;46%;25%;5
Windsor Locks;Milder;54;39;S;6;49%;25%;5
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
View Comments