CT Forecast for Sunday, March 15, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Cooler;52;34;NNW;18;39%;3%;4
Chester;Mostly sunny, breezy;53;32;NW;14;41%;2%;4
Danbury;Cooler;53;29;NNW;14;41%;2%;4
Groton;Mostly sunny, breezy;52;33;NW;17;45%;2%;4
Hartford;Mostly sunny, cooler;54;33;NW;15;41%;2%;4
Meriden;Cooler with sunshine;54;32;NW;15;37%;2%;4
New Haven;Sun, some clouds;53;35;NNW;15;42%;2%;4
Oxford;Mostly sunny, cooler;51;31;NNW;14;44%;0%;4
Willimantic;Breezy with sunshine;52;30;NW;16;39%;2%;4
Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny, breezy;53;32;NW;14;40%;0%;4
