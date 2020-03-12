https://www.westport-news.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-15125261.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Saturday, March 14, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Rain in the morning;63;36;WNW;18;74%;80%;3
Chester;Morning rain;61;35;WNW;15;69%;84%;3
Danbury;Rain in the morning;66;34;WNW;14;70%;76%;3
Groton;Rain in the morning;58;36;WNW;17;78%;82%;1
Hartford;Rain in the morning;65;36;WNW;14;65%;77%;3
Meriden;A.M. rain, clearing;64;33;WNW;15;70%;84%;3
New Haven;Morning rain;62;37;WNW;15;70%;82%;3
Oxford;Rain in the morning;63;34;WNW;15;79%;78%;3
Willimantic;A.M. rain, clearing;62;33;W;15;66%;86%;3
Windsor Locks;Rain in the morning;63;35;WNW;14;63%;77%;3
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
View Comments