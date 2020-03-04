CT Forecast for Thursday, March 5, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;49;34;SSW;7;45%;6%;4

Chester;Plenty of sunshine;50;32;SSW;8;43%;5%;4

Danbury;Mostly sunny;49;30;SSW;7;46%;5%;4

Groton;Plenty of sun;49;33;SW;9;49%;5%;4

Hartford;Mostly sunny;51;30;SE;8;41%;5%;4

Meriden;Plenty of sunshine;51;30;S;7;41%;6%;4

New Haven;Plenty of sunshine;49;34;SSW;7;46%;6%;4

Oxford;Plenty of sunshine;47;31;SW;8;52%;5%;4

Willimantic;Mostly sunny;50;27;SSE;8;41%;5%;4

Windsor Locks;Partly sunny;51;29;E;9;42%;5%;4

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather