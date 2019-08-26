https://www.westport-news.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-14378038.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Wednesday, August 28, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Decreasing clouds;74;62;SSE;6;63%;10%;4
Chester;Decreasing clouds;75;59;SE;5;61%;10%;4
Danbury;Clouds and sun;74;56;SSE;5;61%;12%;6
Groton;Decreasing clouds;73;60;SE;5;67%;8%;4
Hartford;Partly sunny;77;58;SSE;5;62%;11%;6
Meriden;Partly sunny;75;58;SSE;5;61%;10%;4
New Haven;Decreasing clouds;74;63;SE;6;64%;10%;4
Oxford;Sun and clouds, nice;73;57;SE;5;64%;9%;3
Willimantic;Nice with some sun;75;56;SSE;4;60%;9%;7
Windsor Locks;Clouds and sun, nice;77;58;SSE;5;61%;9%;4
_____
