CT Forecast

CT Forecast for Wednesday, August 7, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Humid with some sun;83;71;S;6;71%;44%;9

Chester;Partly sunny, humid;83;70;S;6;68%;44%;9

Danbury;Partly sunny, humid;83;66;S;6;73%;44%;9

Groton;A morning shower;81;70;S;7;78%;55%;9

Hartford;Partly sunny, humid;85;70;SSE;6;68%;44%;9

Meriden;Humid with some sun;83;69;SSE;6;70%;44%;9

New Haven;Humid with some sun;82;72;S;7;73%;44%;9

Oxford;Partly sunny, humid;82;68;S;6;76%;44%;9

Willimantic;Partly sunny, humid;83;68;SSE;6;71%;44%;9

Windsor Locks;Partly sunny, humid;85;70;SSE;6;68%;44%;9

_____

