CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Friday, July 19, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;A heavy a.m. t-storm;80;68;NE;6;84%;84%;3
Chester;Thunderstorms;79;65;NNE;6;82%;86%;3
Danbury;A heavy a.m. t-storm;79;64;NNE;5;87%;87%;3
Groton;Thunderstorms;77;66;N;7;86%;86%;3
Hartford;Thunderstorms;78;65;N;6;80%;84%;3
Meriden;Thunderstorms;79;65;N;6;83%;81%;3
New Haven;Thunderstorms;79;68;NNE;6;84%;85%;3
Oxford;A heavy a.m. t-storm;76;64;N;6;96%;81%;3
Willimantic;Thunderstorms;76;63;N;6;90%;81%;3
Windsor Locks;Thunderstorms;77;64;N;6;86%;85%;3
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
