CT Forecast for Friday, July 12, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Mostly sunny, humid;83;71;SSE;8;67%;78%;10

Chester;Partly sunny;84;71;SSE;7;62%;77%;10

Danbury;A t-storm around;84;69;SW;8;60%;86%;9

Groton;Lots of sun, humid;80;70;SSE;8;76%;75%;10

Hartford;Partly sunny;87;72;SSE;8;58%;75%;10

Meriden;Some sun;86;70;SSE;7;61%;77%;10

New Haven;Humid with some sun;83;72;SSE;8;66%;73%;10

Oxford;A t-storm around;84;70;SSW;9;65%;77%;9

Willimantic;Partial sunshine;85;70;S;7;62%;76%;10

Windsor Locks;A t-storm around;88;71;SSE;9;58%;77%;9

