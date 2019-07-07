https://www.westport-news.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-14076923.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Tuesday, July 9, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Partial sunshine;81;62;SW;6;55%;5%;10
Chester;Partly sunny;82;61;SSW;5;52%;3%;10
Danbury;Partly sunny;81;56;SSW;4;54%;8%;9
Groton;Mostly sunny;79;61;SSW;7;59%;2%;10
Hartford;Partly sunny;85;60;SSW;4;50%;4%;10
Meriden;Partial sunshine;84;57;SSW;5;51%;4%;10
New Haven;Partly sunny;80;62;SSW;6;56%;3%;10
Oxford;Partly sunny;80;58;WSW;4;57%;5%;9
Willimantic;Mostly sunny;83;57;SSW;4;50%;3%;10
Windsor Locks;Sunshine and nice;85;58;WSW;4;49%;2%;10
