CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Sunday, July 7, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;T-storms possible;85;71;WSW;6;81%;66%;7
Chester;T-storms possible;85;71;W;6;77%;66%;5
Danbury;Showers and t-storms;85;68;NW;6;80%;75%;8
Groton;A heavy p.m. t-storm;82;70;W;7;87%;66%;9
Hartford;T-storms possible;88;71;S;7;70%;78%;4
Meriden;T-storms possible;86;71;SW;6;77%;78%;4
New Haven;T-storms possible;84;72;NE;6;81%;73%;7
Oxford;Showers and t-storms;83;69;NW;6;83%;75%;7
Willimantic;A heavy p.m. t-storm;86;69;SW;6;76%;70%;8
Windsor Locks;Showers and t-storms;88;69;SW;7;70%;83%;4
