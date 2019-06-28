https://www.westport-news.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-14057902.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Sunday, June 30, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;A severe t-storm;83;66;W;7;71%;76%;11
Chester;A severe t-storm;83;66;WNW;6;72%;80%;9
Danbury;A severe t-storm;84;63;WNW;7;71%;64%;10
Groton;A severe t-storm;80;66;W;6;80%;82%;9
Hartford;A severe t-storm;84;66;WNW;6;69%;68%;9
Meriden;A severe t-storm;84;64;WNW;6;70%;80%;10
New Haven;A severe t-storm;83;67;W;6;75%;67%;10
Oxford;A severe t-storm;83;64;WNW;7;77%;65%;10
Willimantic;A severe t-storm;82;63;W;6;71%;76%;9
Windsor Locks;A severe t-storm;84;65;WNW;7;63%;67%;9
_____
